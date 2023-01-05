Create

"Don’t let Roman Reigns see this"- Fans concerned for Bloodline member after he hugs John Cena backstage on SmackDown

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 05, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Wrestling Twitter is going bananas over a backstage clip from SmackDown that shows John Cena embracing Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, John Cena made his long-awaited return to the ring. He teamed up with Kevin Owens, and the two top stars defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

A clip began making rounds on Twitter shortly after, showing a heartfelt embrace between Cena and Jimmy Uso. The clip received a massive response from WWE fans.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Don’t let Roman Reigns see this. 👀 https://t.co/hg9Ebh98mU
@WrestlingNewsCo Twitchy face intensifies https://t.co/NzGvDohg9i
@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/7YHpknJNJO
@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/zraJzyuM3X
@WrestlingNewsCo Bros just standin there 😭 https://t.co/nGI5btYOEg
@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/hDO12blDd6
@WrestlingNewsCo that last part...where he stares at you. So creepy
@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/o9wUmnEUTy
@WrestlingNewsCo Is Cena going to dress like this when he's 60..
@WrestlingNewsCo “ jey we need to talk “ https://t.co/9G7SvbjPaw
@WrestlingNewsCo I see Cena still has some fiend in him
@WrestlingNewsCo Roman seeing this like https://t.co/X8QSeIBRw1

Jimmy Uso will have some explaining to do to Roman Reigns after his interaction with John Cena

Roman Reigns has been one of Cena's biggest rivals to date. The two megastars have had only two singles matches, with The Tribal Chief winning both bouts. He was certainly not happy to end 2022 with a big loss to Cena on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso's clip with Cena is bound to act as an insult to injury for Reigns, and it would certainly be interesting to see what he thinks of the interaction.

Before their highly anticipated SummerSlam 2021 match, Reigns went out of character and heaped big praise on the 16-time world champion:

"At the same time, this is the beautiful thing about our business, it is the respect we have for our history and the respect for the superstars that pulled that wagon. It would be a bald-faced lie if someone said John Cena didn't tow the train for a long time. I will always have respect for that. Vince [McMahon] will always have great respect for that." [H/T Fightful]
youtube-cover

The WWE Universe has been enjoying The Bloodline's segments on weekly TV for months on end at this point. Fans would love to see Roman Reigns acknowledge Jimmy Uso's heartfelt embrace with Cena on a future episode of SmackDown.

How would Roman Reigns react to Jimmy Uso hugging John Cena backstage on SmackDown? Sound off!

