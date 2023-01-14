Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed reports of superstars possibly walking out of WWE if the company was purchased by Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell refused to believe that any talent would walk out of the company, considering the huge amount of paydays they are likely to make.

He further mentioned that certain superstars might be portrayed as liars if they eventually refuse to leave after the company's sale to Saudi Arabia.

"If you taking a guy making two million a year, oh, wait a minute, my political ideology and my morality forbids me to go back. I don't know whose gonna pay you, but where you gonna go to make that type of money? You may have to suck it up or keep your mouth shut and don't look like an idiot if it does sell. If it does sell and you don't walk, now you're a liar. And people gonna be like, 'Hey, I thought you were gonna leave'. That's like Trump was elected President, 'Oh, I'm gonna leave the country'. Everybody that said it, nobody left." said Dutch Mantell [8:10–9:22]

Dutch Mantell addressed Vince McMahon's recent WWE return

During the same edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed Vince McMahon's recent return to WWE. He further mentioned that Saudi Arabia was always the perfect candidate to purchase the company, claiming they have around $620 billion dollars. Mantell said:

"People who think Vince McMahon went home and was playing checkers and enjoying his retirement are totally, totally wrong. But I'm thinking, Vince went home and indulged in his favorite hobby, work. He was on that phone, working every day, talking to lawyers because he didn't like the way he had to leave. He's p*ssed off. To me, Saudi Arabia was the perfect partner from the beginning. They got the money, they got $620 billion dollars."

Throughout the last couple of weeks, WWE's sale and Vince McMahon's return have been some of the most talked about topics in the professional wrestling world. However, the sale of the company is yet to be confirmed.

