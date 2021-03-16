"Don't be mad at us" - The New Day hit back after winning the WWE RAW tag team titles

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Fastlane saw the tag team titles of the Red brand change hands. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a grueling match to become 4-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Following their in-ring battle, both The New Day members confronted everyone unhappy about their title win. They believe that it is not their fault if other superstars on WWE RAW cannot step up to the challenge. Here's what Kofi Kingston had to say:

"We told a lot of people what's going to happen. A lot of people are upset. 'Oh! We are tired of seeing the New Day as the champions!' Don't be mad at us. Be mad at Cedric. Be mad at Shelton for not being able to keep the tag team championships. Be mad at all your favorite tag team for not being able to step up against your boys."

"Be mad at them, don't be mad at us for doing our job. All we do is go out there, we entertain, and we win championships. That's it. Don't be mad at us, be mad at your favorites."

NEW DAY WINS!



We have NEW #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/bnsvqEOKYq — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods also interacted with Mandy Rose and Bad Bunny. The New Day members then stressed how iconic it is to win the tag team titles for the 11th time. Kingston and Woods also stated that they want to beat new teams, but other superstars need to step up on WWE RAW.

WWE RAW tag team title match at WrestleMania 37

Following their match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods couldn't celebrate their title win for long as they were soon interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos. The Phenomenal One then challenged The New Day for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

The match was later confirmed, and the two teams will face each other for the titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Interestingly, Styles has never won the tag team titles before, and their WrestleMania match will also mark the in-ring debut of Omos. The latter has only made appearances at ringside and often assists Styles during his matches on WWE RAW.

Advertisement

Despite witnessing the equation between Styles and Omos, the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions are far from intimidated. They are counting on their experience and seem confident about winning against their next challengers. Kofi Kingston was quoted saying:

"Omos? The big giant? He is the tallest person in the room and maybe the strongest. But what he is not is the WWE tag team champion. He doesn't know what it feels like. You can't blame him for trying to go up against the best. That is what we are looking for. We are looking for people to step up. Step up and make a statement. Your first match at WrestleMania? That hasn't been done since Big E?"

Xavier Woods then decided to add a little more to the conversation and talked about the huge difference between Big E and Omos.

"But I want to shine some light on is that before E had that match, we saw E in his gear. We saw that he could do some damage. Well, in proper wrestling attire. Does this man Omos have gear?"

The New Day continued to mock Omos for his lack of experience. They even questioned if AJ Styles and Omos can work as a tag team. Despite their doubts, the newly crowned WWE RAW Tag Team Champions have welcomed the challenge.

Woods and Kingston assured the fans that they would dominate the match against their challengers at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see future developments in this feud on WWE RAW on the road to WrestleMania.