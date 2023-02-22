"Don't make me jealous" - Twitter goes wild after Liv Morgan kisses WWE star midway through a match

The wrestling world has erupted over Liv Morgan kissing a fellow WWE star during this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Morgan might've been the first superstar to get eliminated from the Women's Chamber Match. However, she made headlines with a resilient performance and cheek-kissing Natalya.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a GIF of the same. In reaction, fans on Twitter went completely wild and came up with hilarious replies.

This year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match also featured talented stars like Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow won her first Elimination Chamber Match and made history in doing so. She continued her hot streak since returning at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

How did Liv Morgan react after a disappointing outing at the Elimination Chamber?

2022 was a successful year for Liv Morgan, as she won her first championship in the company.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, she cashed in her briefcase to dethrone Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

The 28-year-old recently reacted with a two-word message after failing to win this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Taking to Twitter, she wrote the following:

"Keep watching"

Morgan is one of the most popular superstars in WWE's women's division and a large portion of the WWE Universe wants to see gold around her waist once again.

Currently competing on SmackDown, fans were hopeful of witnessing Morgan challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which is currently held by Charlotte Flair.

However, Flair is scheduled to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. A potential win for The Eradicator could set up a match between the two former Liv 4 Brutality members.

