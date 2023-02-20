Liv Morgan sends two-word message to WWE Universe following Elimination Chamber loss 

WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan battled in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last night at the premium live event.

The 28-year-old was impressive in the match but couldn't overcome the odds. Asuka and Natalya both locked in a submission hold on Liv in the middle of the ring, but she refused to tap out. Much like her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last year, Liv passed out after refusing to submit and was eliminated from the bout.

Asuka went on to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will now go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Morgan has been on a bit of a losing streak lately, as she tapped out to the Asuka Lock this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Following her latest loss at Elimination Chamber, Morgan took to Twitter to deliver a two-word message to the WWE Universe.

"Keep watching ✨😜," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Asuka sends cryptic message to Liv Morgan after WWE Elimination Chamber

Asuka punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 last night by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event in Montreal.

The Empress of Tomorrow has taken on a new persona since returning to the company at Royal Rumble. She made it to the final three at last month's premium live event and may have cost Liv the match.

Asuka tried to spit the green mist in Rhea Ripley's eyes but wound up hitting Morgan. Ripley then eliminated both superstars to win the Women's Royal Rumble and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old recently took to Twitter to send a cryptic message to Morgan. She quoted Shawn Michaels' message to Ric Flair before hitting Sweet Chin Music at WrestleMania 24 and attached a video highlight of her match against Liv from last Friday's SmackDown.

"I'm sorry, I love you," tweeted Asuka.

Liv Morgan had a career year in 2022, but 2023 isn't off to a great start. Time will tell if the former champion can turn things around on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

