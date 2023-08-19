"Don't you miss guys like Bobby Heenan, Jerry Lawler?" - Former WWE staff takes a shot at the SmackDown announcement team (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the current commentary team on SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE announced some changes to the commentary team for both RAW and SmackDown. According to the latest arrangement, Wade Barrett and Michael Cole would be the announcers on the red brand, whereas Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick, and Michael Cole would assume control of the commentary table for the blue brand.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that the current WWE commentary team pales compared to all-time greats like Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Jerry "The King" Lawler. He mentioned they were two of the best color commentators and would improve the program with their commentary.

"Don't you miss guys like Bobby Heenan, Jerry Lawler? I mean they were the color guys and they would add to it. One was serious and the other was bullsh*t," said Mantell. [From 5:30 - 5:46]

Mantell felt WWE commentator Michael Cole doesn't have a personality

During the same conversation, Mantell was tough on Michael Cole. He mentioned that Cole did not have a character.

He felt that was why it took him well over two decades to do some good work on the mic.

"It took Michael Cole 25 years to show his real personality," Sid Pullar III said. Mantell replied, "That's because he doesn't have one. That's because he doesn't have a personality." [From 7:03 - 7:13]

Cole is a veteran of WWE, having been with the company since the Attitude Era. In fact, with the recent arrangement, the 56-year-old is pulling double duty for both RAW and SmackDown.

