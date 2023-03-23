"Don't miss me" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on upcoming cameo in popular TV show

A 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee is set to appear on a popular television show tonight.

Chicago P.D. is a procedural police drama that is currently in its tenth season on NBC Network. The show debuted in 2014 and has been a hit. The show's ratings have been dipping a bit this season, but it performs well on NBC's Peacock streaming platform.

Former WWE star Sharmell Huffman is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of Chicago P.D. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter recently to announce her cameo on the show and noted that she has gone from Queen of the WWE ring to Queen of the Courtroom.

"From Queen of the #WWE ring to Queen of the courtroom, don’t miss me on #ChicagoPD tonight on @nbc at 10/9c!," tweeted Sharmell.

Booker T on how Sharmell got hired by WWE

WWE legend Booker T and Sharmell got married in 2005 and spent some time together on screen in the promotion as well.

The 58-year-old won the 2006 King of the Ring tournament and his wife was referred to as Queen Sharmell while she was his valet.

Booker T and Sharmell battled The Boogeyman in an Intergender Handicap match at WrestleMania 22. The Boogeyman kissed Sharmell with worms in his mouth and went on to hand Booker T a shocking loss at the biggest show of the year.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Booker T recalled a conversation he had with Vince McMahon. The two-time Hall of Famer said he tried to step away from the company to focus on his relationship and Vince suggested that they hire Sharmell instead.

"I told Vince [McMahon] I was gonna take a step back from the company," said Booker T. "He was like, 'Why would you wanna do that?' I was like, 'I think it might be best for my relationship, just getting married and whatnot.' He was like, ‘Well, uh, why don’t we just hire Sharmell?' I go in to quit and he ends up talking about hiring Sharmell!"

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing WWE United States Champion Booker T.with his Queen Sharmell,back in December,2005 WWE United States Champion Booker T.with his Queen Sharmell,back in December,2005 https://t.co/YjzuGlQveX

Sharmell hasn't competed in a match since she was with TNA in 2009. She appeared on an episode of Hulu's series Mike about Hall of Famer Mike Tyson last year.

It will be interesting to see what kind of character Sharmell plays in Chicago P.D. and if the 52-year-old will continue to make cameos on TV shows moving forward.

