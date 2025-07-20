  • home icon
  "Don't pi** me off" - WWE star Naomi lashes out at fan for major shots at live event

"Don't pi** me off" - WWE star Naomi lashes out at fan for major shots at live event

By JP David
Published Jul 20, 2025 10:02 GMT
Naomi with her fans. (Photos: @trinity_fatu on IG and WWE.com)
Naomi with her fans. (Photos: @trinity_fatu on IG and WWE.com)

Naomi seemingly called out a WWE fan for taking shots at her during a recent live event. The reigning Women's World Champion didn't defend her title at the house show, instead teaming up with a fellow real-life Bloodline member in a tag team match.

WWE held a SuperShow live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday. The first match of the night was Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY taking on the champ and Nia Jax.

According to the official results, Ripley and SKY were victorious to start off the show. The Women's World Champ took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the match to express her dismay.

However, it wasn't directed toward the results of the match. She wasn't happy with the iconic WWE Sign Guy, who has been a regular in shows since the Attitude Era. He had a sign saying, "PUT CAUTION TAPE OVER NAOMI'S MOUTH."

"@RickWWESignGuy DONT PI** ME OFF⚠️," the WWE star tweeted.

The original tweet can be viewed here.

It should be pointed out that this was nothing serious, with the reigning Women's World Champion playing along with WWE Sign Guy. It's a live event, which meant it wasn't televised and more of a fun show for fans to enjoy with no storylines.

Naomi set to defend Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam

In the main event of Evolution, IYO SKY defended the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. While both stars were incapacitated, Naomi rushed to the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. She hit a Split-Legged Moonsault on The Genius of the Sky to win her first world title since 2017.

On Monday's episode of RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce scheduled a match at SummerSlam. The reigning champ will defend her title against Ripley and SKY in a Triple Threat match inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

For those wondering, Naomi is now part of the RAW roster after winning the Women's World Championship. She moved from SmackDown, temporarily ending her rivalry with Jade Cargill, who is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam.

