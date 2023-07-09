"Don't pull in an Alexa Bliss with me" - WWE veteran on wrestlers suddenly disappearing from TV (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that while it's great WWE grants wrestlers time off when needed, they should inform fans why they have disappeared.

It's no secret that WWE has a grueling schedule, which requires its wrestlers to be on the road for several days at a stretch. As such, many performers are granted time off to recuperate if they have been injured or are burnt out. However, the promotion seldom reveals the reason behind wrestlers disappearing for weeks.

Alexa Bliss, who's currently on maternity leave, is one such performer whose on-and-off absence over the last year has left fans scratching their heads.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that it was great if wrestlers got time off every year to spend time with their families.

However, the former writer added that he wanted the promotion to inform fans why a certain person has disappeared rather than leaving it unacknowledged.

"Think about what it does for their family. Their relationships with their wives and kids. Yeah, bro, it would be great. The only thing I would ask again as a writer or a creative person; just give me an explanation why they are leaving. Don't pull in an Alexa Bliss with me. You just gotta tell me why they are leaving. That's all," said Vince Russo. [22:18 - 22:45]

Check out the full video below:

EC3 wants WWE to have annual breaks for its employees

Elsewhere in the chat, when host Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched if WWE should have a stipulated three-month break for every wrestler, EC3 agreed.

The former NXT star mentioned that it would keep things fresh, with more performers getting opportunities to shine and also giving scope for many new match-ups.

"In theory, it sounds very cool. It would be awesome to keep things fresh and different and allow people to come up, and then you come back, and you have new people to work with, and the creative process can keep rolling in different ways," said EC3. [21:40 -22:00]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from WWE.



The break is not injury related, but there’s no word yet on how long the break is for.



- PWInsider Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from WWE.The break is not injury related, but there’s no word yet on how long the break is for. - PWInsider https://t.co/TtCbLgcK9A

It remains to be seen if WWE implements the kind of structure EC3 suggested, as it's sure to keep athletes rejuvenated at all times.

