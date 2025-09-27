"Don’t retire bro," "You doing ok?" - Fans left worried after 16-time WWE champion teases retirement

Fans were left worried after a 16-time WWE Champion teased retirement. The star has been with WWE for nearly a decade but recently raised doubts over his future.Taking to X/Twitter, former Cruiserweight Champion and Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa questioned how much more his body can handle in the ring.&quot;I wonder how many more matches my body can handle,&quot; he wrote.The 40-year-old star has more than a few bumps since joining WWE in 2016. Before that, he wrestled for Dragon Gate for a number of years. Overall, he has competed in over 2000 matches during his career, according to Cagematch.Apart from being a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, Tozawa has also won the WWE 24/7 Championship 15 times. However, his recent post questioning his WWE future has raised concern among fans.Replying to Tozawa's post, many fans urged the longtime star to not consider retirement.&quot;Don’t retire bro please I’ll make a call for ic title push,&quot; a fan wrote.Pro Wrestling Central @PWlCentralLINK@TozawaAkira Don’t retire bro please I’ll make a call for ic title pushMany other fans shared the same sentiment, urging Tozawa to carry on and checking in on him. You can check the reactions below:Mr. D @themrd81LINK@TozawaAkira You doing ok big dawg?Joey Too Smooth @JoeyTooSmooth1LINK@TozawaAkira Akira ..... Now is not the time to be talking like thatEliteD. @XtheELITExScLINK@TozawaAkira Sounds like somebody’s contract may be coming upDeucee✨‼️ @DeuceClubbrrrLINK@TozawaAkira DONT SAY THAT GANG💔In the comment section, a few fans also called on WWE to give him a title run.Akira Tozawa's last WWE matchAs part of Alpha Academy, Tozawa has teamed up with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. The group have feuded with different wrestlers recently.In May, after Tozawa tried to help Otis during an attack by Rusev on RAW, he was slammed by the Bulgarian Brute.This led to a match between the two on RAW, which Rusev won. That contest on May 26 remains Tozawa's last WWE match to date. He has mainly wrestled on Main Event for WWE, and it remains to be seen if his latest post leads to a storyline in the coming weeks.