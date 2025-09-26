Former WWE champion questions future

A popular WWE star questioned their future in the promotion ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following Wrestlepalooza 2025 and will air live from Orlando, Florida.Akira Tozawa is currently a member of the Alpha Academy faction on WWE RAW. The veteran has been with the company since 2016 and has not competed in a match on RAW since he was demolished by Rusev on May 26.The former 24/7 Champion took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown to share a cryptic message. He wondered how many matches he had left in him, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;I wonder how many more matches my body can handle,&quot; he wrote.Otis and Maxxine Dupri are Akira Tozawa's stablemates in the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable used to be the leader of the faction, but he left them behind to form American Made alongside The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Gable is currently out of action with a major injury and hasn't competed on RAW since June.Popular WWE star sends a message to Akira TozawaRAW star Natalya sent a heartfelt message to Akira Tozawa following a recent loss on WWE television.Rusev returned to the company earlier this year after spending some time in All Elite Wrestling. He demolished Tozawa in a singles match in May, and Natalya took to social media following the loss to send a message of encouragement to the former champion. She vowed to help train Tozawa and remind the wrestling world of how talented he is.&quot;We can have a pity party tonight, @TozawaAkira. But tomorrow we get back to work in The Dungeon. It’s time to rebuild and remind everyone of who you are. @maxxinedupri and I believe in you,&quot; she wrote. Alonso YEAH @lupercio_alonsoLINKAkira Tozawa deserves to be a top starAkira Tozawa won the 24/7 Championship sixteen times before the title was retired. It will be interesting to see if the company has any major plans for Tozawa in the weeks ahead on RAW.