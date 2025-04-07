"Don't smile" - Former wrestler criticizes Cody Rhodes’ lack of intensity on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 feels Cody Rhodes lacks intensity during his promo segments. The star is currently on a collision course with John Cena.
Cody was the victim of an unforeseen heel turn from the Franchise Player. Cena embraced his dark side and demolished the champion at Elimination Chamber, setting up a matchup at WrestleMania.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that the current creative team under Triple H knew Cody needed to have a grimace while being face-to-face with his assailant. The ex-WWE star also felt both Cena and Cody were experienced enough to carry out the segments seriously. EC3 was confused as to why there was such a disconnect with the angle.
"This is what's upsetting about it, too. You're talking about if Vince was there, where he got into the realm of babyfaces have to smile. Who's calling the shots now, creatively? Triple H in theory. You have John Cena, you have Cody Rhodes. They get it. Come on, they're there. They get it at the highest level. So it's like, where's that disconnect that Cody is coming out smiling and slapping hands and not having intensity. Is it from him? Is it from creative? Because creative and Triple H should know. Don't smile. He kicked you in the balls, and he made you a bloody mess. So I just wonder where that mandate is coming from." [2:20 onwards]
This past Monday on RAW, Cody Rhodes showed some grit during his confrontation with John Cena. After Cena tried to ambush him again, The American Nightmare planted him with the Cross Rhodes.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.