"Don’t take him from us", "Is this real?" - Concerning video of Vince McMahon leaves fans extremely worried

WWE fans are concerned for Vince McMahon's health and well-being after a short clip from his recent visit to Saudi Arabia went viral.

McMahon recently traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with The Undertaker. The veteran was in the Kingdom for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout last weekend.

Vince McMahon was spotted using a cane at the event. A clip from the event quickly went viral shortly after, in which McMahon wasn't looking in the best of shape. Check out the clip below and some notable reactions to the same.

Vince McMahon allegedly wants to live till 120

McMahon is quite possibly the most fascinating entity in pro-wrestling history. He took over the territories one after the other in his quest to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling giant in North America.

McMahon then had a years-long feud with WCW during the Monday Night War, which ultimately led to WCW's demise in 2001. Today, WWE is the biggest wrestling organization in the world, boasts more than a billion followers on social media, and is a global media conglomerate.

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that Vince wants to live till he's 120 years old. Check out his comments below:

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands." [1:19:33-1:20:05]

McMahon is currently the Executive Chairman of WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. He has done enough over the years to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Drop your thoughts on the concerning video featuring Vince McMahon. Do you think he will ever appear on WWE TV again?

