WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed not wanting to work with Vince McMahon in 2011.

Foley was a staple of WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s, capturing multiple World Championships. During his time with the company, he was an in-ring performer, an on-screen authority figure, and a color commentator. He cited his experience working with McMahon on commentary as his reason for departing the company in the 2000s.

On his Foley is Pod podcast, The Hardcore Legend discussed being asked to return to the company following his TNA run in 2011. During the episode, Foley recalled a conversation between him and John Laurinaitis about a return to WWE. Foley claims that he told Johnny Ace that he wouldn't work 'hands on' with Vince McMahon:

“He said, ‘We were wondering if you would like to come back.’ He almost opened up a menu and said just select items to do whatever I wanted. ‘Do you want to host shows? Do you want to be a producer?’ I said, ‘Don’t take this the wrong way, but I don’t want to work that hands on with Vince.’ I knew I was going to be an ambassador as well.” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Would Mick Foley work for a WWE without Vince McMahon?

Mick Foley stated that he would likely turn down a potential return if WWE came calling in 2022.

Foley noted that he wouldn't work in the post-Vince McMahon version of the WWE. He cited short-term memory loss as the reason, he also noted that he can't even remember a written promo:

"I can't remember a written promo. That's one of the reasons why if I do get a call for TV, I'm more likely to say no. In 2012, the year we are covering, I made a difference. I thought honestly, I was one of the few returning guys who could make a difference or who wanted to make a difference because that was my primary goal. If you're gonna bring me back, I want to help out with the storyline. I don't want to just get the pop," Foley added.

He also mentioned that, if he was to return, he would want to do something notable, as opposed to just helping out here and there.

What did you think of Mick Foley's comments? Would you want to work with Vince McMahon? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

