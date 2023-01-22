Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker received the Sportskeeda Wrestling (SK Wrestling Award) 'Female Wrestler of the Year' award last year. However, Dutch Mantell believes it won't be the year of the D.M.D. once again, instead, this year will belong to Bianca Belair.

Britt Baker has had another stellar year in AEW once again in AEW. The former women's champion has been aligned with Jamie Hayter, the current champion, and was also the first opponent for Saraya after her in-ring return.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and is one of the names on the red brand's roster. The EST has had a sensational run since winning the title from Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, industry veteran Dutch Mantell provided his prediction regarding the same.

"Female wrestler of the year. That's a good question. I don't think Britt Baker will win it again this year, I just don't, I really don't. I think Bianca Belair possibly," said Mantell. [1:04:45 – 1:05:49]

Dutch Mantell on which male star could win the SK Wrestling 'Male Wrestler of the Year' award

Dutch Mantell has picked WWE star Gunther over Roman Reigns as his 'Male Wrestler of the Year' for the SK Wrestling Awards.

Last year, Roman Reigns won the SK Wrestling Award for the same category. The Tribal Chief has dominated throughout 2022 but so has Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

While speaking on the subject, the veteran commented that although Reigns is going to walk away with the award this year, he would personally pick Gunther.

"Name another performer that has received the attention Roman Reigns has, none of them, nobody. So I expect him to repeat wrestler of the year, although, I don't know if I would vote for him. Because I think, another guy, even though he is really low-key, has really shown me more, more potential actually. And it's hard to grasp [what] Roman has done, all that he's done. But I would pick, for me personally and he's not gonna win, but I would pick Gunther as wrestler of the year because he hasn't had a bad match at all and that people buy him,"

Reigns has been unstoppable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will aim to successfully defend his title once again at the Royal Rumble event against Kevin Owens.

