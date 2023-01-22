"More potential actually" - Wrestling veteran surprisingly picks top WWE Superstar over Roman Reigns as his wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has enjoyed an incredible 2022 and has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, WWE and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has picked Gunther as his best wrestler of the year over Reigns.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Who do you think will win the award this year? 🤔 The wrestling world acknowledged Roman Reigns last year when he won the #SKWrestlingAwards 'Male Wrestler of the Year'.Who do you think will win the award this year? 🤔 The wrestling world acknowledged Roman Reigns last year when he won the #SKWrestlingAwards 'Male Wrestler of the Year'. ☝️Who do you think will win the award this year? 🤔 https://t.co/A0L7QD0D72

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned how Gunther has been able to steal the show for him and has kept himself low-key while delivering during profile matches:

"Name another performer that has received the attention Roman Reigns has, none of them, nobody. So I expect him to repeat wrestler of the year, although, I don't know if I would vote for him. Because I think, another guy, even though he is really low-key, has really shown me more, more potential actually. And it's hard to grasp [what] Roman has done, all that he's done. But I would pick, for me personally and he's not gonna win, but I would pick Gunther as wrestler of the year because he hasn't had a bad match at all and that people buy him," said Dutch Mantell

Additionally, Mantell further praised Gunther and explained what he likes the most about the current WWE Intercontinental Champion:

"When he goes in, he goes in there to beat somebody a**. All eyes are on Gunther because his stuff looks solid, it looks real. You could even hear it, if you're ringside you could feel it. So, he's actually playing his role well and he's just got started," added Dutch Mantell [28:03-29:09]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell on WWE possibly messing up Roman Reigns' story with Sami Zayn

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE possibly messing up Roman Reigns' current storyline with Sami Zayn.

Speaking on the same edition of Smack Talk, he mentioned how great the chemistry is between Reigns and Zayn. He said:

"They have put this together brilliantly. I don't think they can screw this up. But, they can. Believe me. They can screw it up, if they can get screwed up, they can. But I don't think they will. I think they're way ahead of the game on this one. Way ahead."

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble ple against Kevin Owens.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes