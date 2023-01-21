Wrestling veteran discusses whether WWE can screw up the final chapter of The Bloodline - Sami Zayn storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how the company has handled the entire Sami Zayn and The Bloodline story arc.

Amid his feud with Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns has had to deal with Sami and his friendship with KO. The last few weeks have been difficult for "The Honorary Uce" as he has had to prove his loyalty to The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline several times.

On the latest Smack Talk episode, Mantell hopes that WWE doesn't drop the ball on the whole Bloodline - Sami Zayn storyline. He claimed that the creative had done a great job of building the storyline up to this point and it deserves a good payoff.

"They have put this together brilliantly. I don't think they can screw this up. But, they can. Believe me. They can screw it up, if they can get screwed up, they can. But I don't think they will. I think they're way ahead of the game on this one. Way ahead." [From 23:57 - 24:16]

Sami Zayn was too late in helping Roman Reigns on SmackDown

This week, Roman Reigns was in a dilemma over keeping "The Honorary Uce" in the Bloodline. Paul Heyman counseled his Tribal Chief, saying that although he wasn't a huge fan of Sami Zayn, it was better to have him fighting for them rather than against them.

Later, Roman Reigns was in the ring for the contract signing for his Royal Rumble match against Kevin Owens. The challenger, however, ambushed the faction and managed to put Reigns through the table.

The Honorary Uce rushed to the aid of his faction, but he was too late as Owens had already made his way out into the crowd.

