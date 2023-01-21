"Singlehandedly took out the Bloodline" - Twitter erupts after Roman Reigns gets destroyed on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after Roman Reigns was taken out in the closing segment of this week's WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief was scheduled for a contract signing for his upcoming title match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, was blindsided by Owens, who took out the entire Bloodline on his own.

Twitter erupted in reaction to the same, with the majority praising The Prizefighter for taking out The Bloodline and dealing with a 4-on-1 situation on his own.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Worldwide Wrestling Universe @Wrestle_The_One



Kevin Owens wants to destroy Island of Relevancy

#SmackDown #wwe KO just SMASHED Roman Reigns through the tableKevin Owens wants to destroy Island of Relevancy KO just SMASHED Roman Reigns through the table 💪💪💪Kevin Owens wants to destroy Island of Relevancy 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown #wwe https://t.co/I0Hf1i6uIZ

Ethan Walt @ejwalt63 @WWE @FightOwensFight @WWE RomanReigns Low key…. The way Sami was looking at the contract…. Why I feel like Owens did something other then sign his name @WWE @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns Low key…. The way Sami was looking at the contract…. Why I feel like Owens did something other then sign his name

Wayne Bumpass @WayneBumpass @WWE @FightOwensFight @WWE RomanReigns KO looked like a beast in that segment the way he singlehandedly took out the Bloodline. @WWE @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns KO looked like a beast in that segment the way he singlehandedly took out the Bloodline.

KENNY OMEGA IS THE BEST WRESTLER OF ALL TIME @Omegasqn @WrestlePurists They've done such a good job with this build that I actually think Kevin Owens can win... It's the first time where I'm like Roman reigns might lose. i know reigns will retain, but still lol. @WrestlePurists They've done such a good job with this build that I actually think Kevin Owens can win... It's the first time where I'm like Roman reigns might lose. i know reigns will retain, but still lol.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Kevin Owens arrives. Causing destruction. Signs contract. Leaves. LOVE IT #SmackDown Kevin Owens arrives. Causing destruction. Signs contract. Leaves. LOVE IT #SmackDown

The contract signing segment ended with Sami Zayn finally making his way down to the ring, as Owens escaped through the WWE Universe after having signed the contract.

The Prizefighter will now shift his focus towards the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Amid Kevin Owens' feud with Roman Reigns, The Head of the Table has also had to deal with Sami Zayn and his loyalty. The last couple of weeks have been quite rough for The Honorary Uce, and things might get worse for him.

Will Kevin Owens be able to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comment section

