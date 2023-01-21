"Singlehandedly took out the Bloodline" - Twitter erupts after Roman Reigns gets destroyed on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world on Twitter erupted after Roman Reigns was taken out in the closing segment of this week's WWE SmackDown.
The Tribal Chief was scheduled for a contract signing for his upcoming title match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, was blindsided by Owens, who took out the entire Bloodline on his own.
Twitter erupted in reaction to the same, with the majority praising The Prizefighter for taking out The Bloodline and dealing with a 4-on-1 situation on his own.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
The contract signing segment ended with Sami Zayn finally making his way down to the ring, as Owens escaped through the WWE Universe after having signed the contract.
The Prizefighter will now shift his focus towards the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Amid Kevin Owens' feud with Roman Reigns, The Head of the Table has also had to deal with Sami Zayn and his loyalty. The last couple of weeks have been quite rough for The Honorary Uce, and things might get worse for him.
Will Kevin Owens be able to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comment section
