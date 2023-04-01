"Don't try so hard to be a pro wrestler" - Shayna Baszler offers advice to MMA fighters wanting to join WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has offered advice to mixed martial artists looking to transition to professional wrestling.

Before making a name for herself in the wrestling juggernaut, The Queen of Spades competed in several MMA promotions, including Invicta Fighting Championships, Strikeforce, and UFC. She also competed in The Ultimate Fighter in August 2013 and has a mixed martial arts record of 15 wins and 11 losses.

Baszler joined WWE in 2017 after competing in that year's Mae Young Classic tournament.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shayna Baszler was asked what advice she would give to combat sports athletes wanting to make the jump to WWE.

She stated:

"Don't try so hard to be a pro wrestler. You already know how to do this. Follow your instincts," said Baszler. [3:47-3:55]

Shayna Baszler reminds the WWE Universe who she and Ronda Rousey are

The Queen of Spades and her tag team partner Ronda Rousey have been terrorizing the SmackDown women's division for months now.

During an appearance on WWE Die Woche, Shayna Baszler stated that she and The Baddest Woman on the Planet aren't just after titles. They want to remind the world who they are.

"We had a talk, and it's not about the title or titles, we are out to remind people...it seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any cr*p from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road," she said.

Shayna and Ronda Rousey are set to team up at WrestleMania 39 to take on Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

