“Something we see down the road”- Shayna Baszler says she and Ronda Rousey are currently not chasing WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently reflected on her union with Ronda Rousey, stating that the duo are not after the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The former MMA stablemates have been working together on the blue brand over the last few months. After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey made it clear that she intends to establish herself in the tag team division.

Speaking to WWE Die Woche, Baszler revealed that they are not gunning for the Women's Tag Team title and are just looking to terrorize the division. The former NXT Women's Champion added that she wouldn't mind winning the title down the line:

"If that opportunity presents itself, it's definitely not something we're going to say no to. Especially once Ronda dropped the title [WWE SmackDown Women's Championship] recently to Charlotte, we had a talk, and it's not about the title or titles, we are out to remind people...it seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road," she said. [H/T- Fightful]

Ronda Rousey called out the state of WWE's Women's Tag Team division

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been feuding with Natalya over the last few weeks. The Queen of Harts has teamed up with a few other female stars to even the odds against the two.

After her confrontation with Natalya and Tegan Nox on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey took a shot at the company's women's tag team division, stating that it just consists of Nattie and whoever she can team up with.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet also called out Damage CTRL for rarely defending their titles:

"Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?

It has been previously reported that WWE is planning a match between Damage CTRL and Rousey-Baszler at WrestleMania 39. However, that could change as Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are slated to defend the Women's Tag Team title on RAW against Becky Lynch and Lita.

