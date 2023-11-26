"Don't want another freak accident," " Vince was wrong" - WWE Universe wants 35-year-old star to leave SmackDown

WWE Universe is often harsh and critical when a superstar makes a mistake inside the squared circle. Recently, fans reacted to a potential split and firmly believe that the 35-year-old star must leave SmackDown and return to the developmental brand.

In 2021, Ridge Holland received his main roster call-up as he aligned with Sheamus and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Later, he teamed up with Butch (aka Pete Dunne) after the former Bruiserweight joined WWE's main roster to create The Brawling Brutes.

Lately, the duo has been stacking losses more than wins, and Holland walked out on Butch during a tag team match against Pretty Deadly on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Fans recently expressed their desire for Ridgle Holland to leave WWE SmackDown and return to the developmental brand for further training and character development before restarting his singles career.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also pointed out how Holland's inexperience initially caused him to accidentally injure Big E during a match on Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what the management does with Ridge Holland following the potential split from The Brawling Brutes.

Ridge Holland thinks he could be a scary prospect for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain on Friday Night SmackDown ever since he returned to the promotion and won the WWE Universal Championship from the late Bray Wyatt.

However, The Tribal Chief hasn't faced every star on the blue brand as he's on a part-time schedule. Speaking exclusively to Cultaholic, Ridge Holland believes he can be a scary prospect to the champion. Check it out:

"Well, you know, Roman keeps saying that he is a student of his opponent. You look at everyone he has beaten over [sic] this historic reign. He has known them all pretty well, he knows what they can do, and he knows them inside out. And he has Paul Heyman to do his little scouting missions for him, but he doesn’t know Ridge Holland. I think that could be a scary prospect for him. He doesn’t know what I am capable of, a lot of WWE Universe doesn’t know exactly what I am capable of. I think I can surprise a few people."

The two faced each other during last year's Survivor Series WarGames match.

What are your thoughts on Ridge Holland? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here