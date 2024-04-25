"Don't wish to get called up" - 53-year-old veteran on Cameron Grimes' final run and exit from WWE

Cameron Grimes' unexpected release from WWE became the talk of the town heading into the annual Draft. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently gave his opinion on the young star's release.

After grinding on the developmental brand for years, Cameron Grimes proved his ability to become a WWE Superstar. The young star attained success on the brand as he once held the NXT North American Championship and feuded with Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on Grimes' final run with the promotion and explained why he felt the star was released without getting a fair shot on the main roster.

"I mean, I don't know how it falls through. If you look at him, he's not overly muscular. When you stripped him down out of that gimmick, where he was a millionaire, and you took away the mic time, he was and will always be a great wrestler. But when you strip him down, he's just a guy in trucks and boots with long hair. They only gave him a certain short mic time and no storyline when they called him up," he said. [From 7:45 to 8:28]

Dreamer also mentioned Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's runs on the main roster.

"Honestly, the same with the tag team [Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre] that got called up. They were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, and now they're like background witches and appear somewhere. I've said this all the time: don't wish to get called up because if they don't have great creative plans for you, you're going to get lost in the sauce,'' he added. [From 8:30 to 8:50]

Current WWE Champion reacts to Cameron Grimes' release

After a successful run on the developmental brand, Cameron Grimes received his main roster call-up during last year's Draft and joined WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, the star stacked numerous losses on the brand before his eventual release from the promotion.

Superstars from different promotions reached out to the star after he posted a heartbreaking video on his X social media account. One of them was current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Earlier this year, Grimes reportedly trained the star ahead of his match against Kevin Owens.

"Nooooooo!" said the star after Grimes' release.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

