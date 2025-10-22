WWE hasn't had a lot of luck with injuries over the past few months, with Liv Morgan, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and now Sol Ruca all on the injured list.
Last night on NXT, Sol Ruca's leg injury was confirmed, but instead of her vacating the NXT North American Championship, Zaria had the idea that she would defend the title on her tag team partner's behalf instead.
General Manager Ava liked the idea and announced the title defence between Zaria and Blake Monroe for Halloween Havoc, and following the show, the former champion received a heartwarming message.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
"It's Zaria's time now!! Don't worry Sol Ruca your title is in good hands." she wrote.
Sol Ruca suffered an injury last week on WWE SmackDown
This injury is a massive blow for Sol Ruca who is a dual champion in WWE, holding both the Women's Speed title and the Women's North American Championship in NXT.
Ruca and Zaria pushed for the Women's Tag Team Championships last week on SmackDown when they took on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, but came up short. It was as part of this match at Ruca suffered an injury.
Following the match, Bliss and Flair were seen helping Sol Ruca to the back and there were then rumors that there could be a real injury issue. Ahead of WWE NXT last night, Ruca said she would address the situation and then came out wearing a leg brace and noted that she didn't know how long she would be out of action for.
It's unclear what will happen to the Speed title while she's unable to compete, but it seems that her Women's North American Championship is in good hands with Zaria and will still be defended at Halloween Havoc.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences