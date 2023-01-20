"Done" - Brawling Brutes member tweets a cryptic message, sends WWE Universe into frenzy

The Brawling Brutes are currently working on WWE SmackDown. The faction consisting of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch has been feuding with The Bloodline for weeks.

In recent weeks, the duo of Holland and Butch have been unsuccessful in their attempt to dethrone The Usos. Sheamus also teamed up with Drew McIntyre, but the two former WWE Champions also failed to dethrone the current tag team champions.

Taking to Twitter, Holland recently sent out a cryptic one-word tweet, catching the attention of numerous fans. The 34-year-old simply tweeted "Done" without any context.

Check out Ridge Holland's tweet below:

Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus was recently praised by Gunther

In 2022, Sheamus came agonizingly close to winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, he was unable to beat and dethrone Gunther.

Speaking with Tim Battle & Eli on the Battleground Podcast, the reigning Intercontinental Champion praised the Brawling Brutes leader for his in-ring work. Gunther said:

"He's kind of desperate for it, isn't he? ...Personally, I think Sheamus is a fantastic opponent because I always like matches when it's a little bit more scrappy. A litte bit almost clumsy, I would call it, if that makes sense. It makes it a little bit more authentic as well. And I think Sheamus brings a fantastic energy and the physicality that I bring as well and I think that we do really well together in the ring. The matches I had with him last year were one of the favorite ones in my career and I hope we get to do it again."

Sheamus' next goal will be to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Drew McIntyre. The duo is set to feud with The Viking Raiders, who attacked the two superstars after cameras stopped filming on a recent episode of SmackDown.

