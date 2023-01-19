"We do really well together in the ring" – Gunther breaks character to praise his former WWE rival

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently broke character to praise his former rival Sheamus.

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes feuded with Gunther and his Imperium faction for several months in 2022. The Ring General and The Irish Warrior squared off in multiple matches for the Intercontinental Championship, including a historic bout at Clash at the Castle. However, Sheamus failed to capture the title.

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Gunther broke character to praise the leader of The Brawling Brutes.

"He's kind of desprate for it, isn't he? ...Personally I think Sheamus is a fantastic opponent because I always like matches when it's a little bit more scrappy. A litte bit almost clumsy, I would call it, if that makes sense. It makes it a little bit more authentic as well. And I think Sheamus brings a fantastic energy and the physicality that I bring as well and I think that we do really well together in the ring. The matches I had with him last year were one of the favorite ones in my career and I hope we get to do it again," he said. [3:09 - 3:57]

Gunther defeated Braun Strowman to retain his title last Friday on WWE SmackDown

After spending nearly three successful years in NXT UK and NXT, Gunther made his WWE main roster debut in April 2022. About two months later, he defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He has since successfully defended his title against several opponents, including Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus.

Last Friday, The Ring General defeated Braun Strowman in an Intercontinental Title match to retain his championship. In an interview with SmackDown Lowdown after the show, the 35-year-old opened up about how he felt defeating The Monster of All Monsters.

"How it felt? What do you think how it felt? It felt great. To be the one, once again, to step up and defend the honor of this great price and of our precious sport," he said. [2:04 - 2:17]

