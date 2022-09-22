"A fighter" - Dory Funk Jr. describes what it was like to wrestle 8-time world champion (Exclusive)

Dory Funk Jr. recently heaped massive praise on wrestling icon the late Harley Race, calling him "a fighter."

Race was one of the toughest competitors to ever enter the squared circle and was an eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He also spent a few years in WWE (then WWF), where he won the 1986 King of the Ring tournament, after which he was dubbed "King" Harley Race.

Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter recently interviewed wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr. During the interaction, he was asked about his matches against the late Harley Race.

Speaking about Harley Race, Funk Jr. described his former opponent as a "fighter."

"Harley Race was a fighter, yeah. I don't think Harley Race went to university. Maybe he did but he was a fighter. There was a whole different story being told if I stepped in the ring with Harley Race," he said. [2:52 to 3:07]



Dory Funk Jr comments on wrestling the legendary Jack Brisco

The late Jack Brisco, brother of WWE legend Gerald Brisco, was considered one of his era's finest in-ring technicians.

A WWE Hall of Famer himself, Jack Brisco was also a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and had several memorable matches with Dory Funk Jr. during his career.

While speaking to Bill Apter, Dory Funk Jr. was asked about his matches against Jack Brisco. He described wrestling Brisco as a "thrill" and added that apart from wrestling in front of big crowds, their matches had also given him a chance to learn from one of the best:

"It was a thrill every time the opportunity came to step in the ring with Jack Brisco because not only did I get to perform in front of some of the largest crowds in World Championship Wrestling but I had the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business. Jack Brisco was an amateur wrestler at university and came into professional wrestling and every time out with Jack Brisc, it was a thrill," Funk Jr. added. [2:09 to 2:44]

