"One of the greatest" - Former world champion on why Ric Flair is one of the best of all time

Wrestling legend and former NWA World Champion Dory Funk Jr. recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter. During the interview, Funk took a moment to praise 16-time world champion Ric Flair, who recently wrestled in his last match.

Ric Flair's last match took place last month and featured Flair teaming up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The duo faced Jeff Jarrett and AEW's Jay Lethal in front of a packed house in Nashville, Tenesse. Flair picked up the win after pinning Double J.

While speaking about Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr. called him one of the "greatest" world champions in the history of the NWA. He went on to explain why Flair was one of the best to step into the squared circle and why he was so beloved by fans:

"He's one of the greatest NWA Wrestling Champions ever and I expect a performance. The people will love Ric Flair win, lose or draw, one hour, broadway. They like to watch him in the ring and that's the story of Ric Flair and that's how he accomplished so very much in professional wrestling." [0:45 to 1:10]

Former NWA World Champion Dory Funk Jr. on learning to crack a whip

At one point during the interview with Bill Apter, Dory Funk Jr. took a moment to show off his legendary skills at cracking a whip, which you can check out in the interview video.

Bill Apter then asked Dory Funk Jr. about how he got so good at cracking a whip. Funk replied that his father had gifted him his first whip and he had continued to train with it over the years, perfecting his skill:

"I grew up with this. My father gave it to me as a gift and I continued to train with this." [2:23 to 2:30]

Dory Funk Jr. also discussed the lessons he'd learned from his late father, wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr. You can check that out HERE.

Don't forget to check out The Last of a Great Breed by Dory Funk Jr. You can grab the book HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the first YouTube video.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil