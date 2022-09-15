"He was at home, just like he was in the ring" - Dory Funk Jr. opens up about growing up as the son of a wrestling legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. recently opened up about his legendary father, Dory Funk Sr., and what it was like to grow up with a wrestling star at home.

Funk Jr. is a legend in his own right. He is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and has held multiple tag-team titles across various territories. He also had a successful career in Japan with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Funk Jr. said that his father was the same at home as he was inside the squared circle and that he'd thrived in that environment.

The wrestling legend paid tribute to his late father and praised his ability both as an amateur and professional wrestler.

"He was at home, just like he was in the ring. I didn't survive, I flourished. I was thrilled with everything my father taught me and he taught me in no uncertain terms but he was a fabulous technician, professional wrestler, amateur wrestler from university right on to pro wrestling," Funk Jr. said. [2:37 to 3:03]

You can check out his full interview here:

Dory Funk Jr's message for late wrestling legend Giant Baba

The Funks, Dory Funk Jr. and his brother Terry Funk, spent a lot of time at All Japan Pro Wrestling during their careers.

Dory Funk Jr. first wrestled in AJPW in 1973, a year after his brother and they quickly became stars in Japan.

The late Giant Baba was one of AJPW's top stars in the 70s. The latter was also a co-founder of All Japan Pro Wrestling while also serving as a booker and promoter for many years.

When asked about his time in Japan, Funk Jr. thanked Giant Baba for his support and helping his career:

"[Giant] Baba was a dynasty himself. He really was. I want to thank Giant Baba, even though he's passed on, for all the things that he did to help improve my career in pro wrestling. I want to thank him publicly and very sincerely," the NWA legend said. [3:19 to 3:40]

Funk Jr. returned to AJPW in 2013. As noted earlier, he's also a WWE Hall of Famer and was inducted as part of the class of 2009. He officially announced his retirement in 2017.

Are you a fan of the Funks? Sound off in the comments below!

Also, don't forget to check out The Last of a Great Breed by Dory Funk Jr. You can grab the book here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the first YouTube video.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy