WWE RAW Superstar says she'll dethrone Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Doudrop recently shared her thoughts about her title match against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The challenger earned the opportunity after defeating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match a few weeks ago on RAW. Big Time Becks played a major role in the outcome as she attacked The EST during the match.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Doudrop opened up on what it'd mean to defeat Lynch at the Royal Rumble. She said it'd be an amazing upset and is confident about pulling it off:

"How good would it be?! For me, considering the journey that I had, I've had to do a lot of work accepting that people might not always like me, which is super hard for me (laughs). People might not always like what I'm doing, but I have to say, like, especially since I've been leaning into evil Doudrop, that's what I like to call it, and when people get a bit upset that I'm winning, when I'm making my entrance and people boo, I just love it. You know what, either way, it's energy and I'm gonna take it all in, so yeah, I think it'd be an absolutely amazing upset. Actually, I know it's gonna be an amazing upset when I win tomorrow." (0:27 - 1:46)

Doudrop had the upper hand on Becky Lynch on the go-home show

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Doudrop and Becky Lynch had a split-screen segment where they took verbal jabs at each other. Lynch took it too far and said that before this feud, Doudrop was just another name to fill the roster. It enraged the challenger, and she unloaded on the champion to stand tall.

