"She is so good at what she does", WWE Superstar defends Eva Marie ahead of SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Eva Marie returned to WWE after a three-year break when she arrived as a heel on RAW in June 2021. She also brought Doudrop up to the main roster as her protege. Someone she would soon employ as her muscle on the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Doudrop praised Eva Marie for helping her get familiar with things on WWE RAW. The former NXT UK star noted that Eva Marie is 'so good at what she does' and discussed her role behind the scenes in detail:

"You know what, you can't deny that she is so good at what she does," said Doudrop. "For me, especially coming in new, it was going to be a lot. Because I'd missed out on that kind of...no, I don't want to say there were certain things I'd learn there, and certain things I'd get accustomed to whereas this was just like straight into the deep end. And that can be a lot, especially for me. I come from a town of like 5000 people, so it was a lot for me."

Over the last couple of months, we have seen Marie demean Doudrop on multiple occasions. From humiliating the budding superstar to stealing credit for her victories, Eva Marie hasn't always been fair to her protege in WWE, but Doudrop is far from unhappy:

"She [Eva Marie] was already so well-versed in all these things that I wasn't. She was really like help me get comfortable and help me get used to things, and just, you know, just a little hand-holding like, 'Come on! Jump right in.' And you know she is super high maintenance but I guess that's what happens when you are in this life. So, I can't be too hard on her for that. She has really been a great help," concluded Doudrop.

Doudrop is expected to accompany Eva Marie during her match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2021. However, the latter's final encounter with Lilly before the pay-per-view indicated a potential swerve during the match.

Eva Marie and Doudrop on WWE RAW so far

Ever since her arrival on WWE RAW, Eva Marie has relied on Doudrop to win her matches, and the latter has certainly delivered. She has done most of the heavy-lifting on the red brand, which included facing the likes of Asuka.

WWE teased their run as a tag team for a while, but it was soon evident that Eva Marie only wanted to bank on Doudrop's raw strength to secure wins for herself. She has been ruthless with her ally on RAW, but it could prove to be a disastrous decision come WWE SummerSlam.

