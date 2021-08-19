WWE SummerSlam 2021: 3 things that shouldn’t happen and 3 things that should - 2 massive returns, John Cena beats Roman Reigns to make history

We are set for SummerSlam 2021 scheduled for this weekend. The pay-per-view card boasts several high-profile matches. All the titles in WWE, excluding the Intercontinental Championship and the women’s tag team championship, will be on the line. The show looks solid on paper, but there are still a few crucial things that can go terribly wrong.

Here, we look at some things that shouldn’t happen at SummerSlam 2021 and some things that should. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Should happen at SummerSlam 2021: Becky Lynch returns

At SummerSlam 2021, Nikki A.S.H. will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. She won the title last month after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Since then, both her challengers have pinned her on the Red brand.

Nikki A.S.H. has a massive challenge ahead of her as both the former champions look determined to reclaim the title. It would be best if she retains her championship as it would help maintain the credibility of the MITB winner. However, the result of this match might not account for the biggest news surrounding the RAW Women’s Championship.

Several backstage reports have claimed that Becky Lynch is finally ready for her in-ring return. As long as she is clear to compete, The Man should return at SummerSlam and enter the RAW Women’s Championship picture. Even if WWE doesn’t want to book her in a title feud immediately after her return, she could still engage in a rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

Flair is currently the biggest heel on RAW, and Lynch is one of the most popular babyfaces in the promotion’s history. They have delivered great feuds in the past, and they can do it again after SummerSlam, especially when the Red brand desperately needs to revamp its women’s division.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Seth Rollins has even stated that it is unlikely that Becky Lynch and he will work together once she returns. Thus, we could see her go after the RAW Women’s Championship and reclaim her top spot on the roster.

“We tried to make the best of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It’s one of those things where, if she comes back, we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no-one thinks about it now," said Seth Rollins.

As unfortunate as it may sound, the title has barely been involved in any good feuds. Booking Becky Lynch’s return at SummerSlam would be the creative team’s best shot at making the pay-per-view memorable while simultaneously drawing fans’ interest towards RAW.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das