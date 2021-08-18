WWE News Roundup: Seth Rollins’ interesting take on Becky Lynch chants, current champion’s popular idea rejected backstage, Hall of Famer praises ‘pr*ck’ Riddle (18th August, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. With SummerSlam 2021 merely a few days away, we mostly saw top superstars in the limelight. Fortunately, it gave us a better understanding of backstage work and real-life equations amongst the people in the promotion.

From canceled plans to unexpected friendships, we came across a lot of surprising anecdotes in recent interviews.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last few days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Seth Rollins opens up about Becky Lynch chants on WWE SmackDown

Over the last few weeks, fans have used loud Becky Lynch chants to hijack Seth Rollins' segments on SmackDown. The former world champion was recently asked about his opinion on the Becky Lynch chants, and The Architect had a brilliant response. Rollins admitted that he doesn't know how to navigate those chants as he doesn't understand why people think it is insulting.

He went on to praise Lynch's work and said he understands why fans want her there. Far from being insecure, he looks happy about her popularity amidst the WWE Universe.

“I’ve had to think about it because now that crowds are back, I’ll get ‘We want Becky’ chants. I don’t know how to navigate that." Rollins continued, "I’m not exactly sure why people think that’s an insult to me. ‘Yeah, my wife is awesome and great. I get why you want her instead of me. I’m also a bad guy’. I don’t know where the insult comes here. If it happens, how am I supposed to react to that and what am I supposed to say? Luckily, I haven’t had to address it yet, but it doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

Seth Rollins was also asked if he would work with Becky Lynch in WWE. He revealed that their characters don’t vibe on the screen. Thus, they won’t work together unless they are involved in the same segment or storyline. He insisted that things won’t change after she comes back.

“We tried to make the best of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It’s one of those things where, if she comes back, we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no-one thinks about it now," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is currently involved in a heated feud with WWE legend Edge. Both superstars are set to face each other in a dream match at SummerSlam 2021 and have worked hard to deliver an intense feud on SmackDown. As for Becky Lynch, there have been reports of her potential return at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das