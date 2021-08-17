WWE RAW Flops and Hits: RK-Bro impress in epic segments, legend gets brutally squashed (16th August, 2021)

WWE RAW put up a decent go-home show before SummerSlam 2021. The show featured great matches, exciting promos, and hilarious segments. However, the Red brand also had its fair share of drawbacks on its latest episode, including weak performances and questionable booking decisions.

Here, we look at the biggest hits and flops from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit on WWE RAW: RK-Bro reunite in a feud against AJ Styles and Omos

RK-Bro are back on WWE RAW and they have a title match at SummerSlam

There is no denying that RK-Bro is the best thing on WWE RAW today. Last Monday, Randy Orton returned on the Red brand after seven weeks and refused to be a part of RK-Bro. He even subjected Riddle to a devastating RKO to make his point. This week, Orton intended to assert the same argument, but the night had other plans.

Randy Orton kickstarted the show this week and argued that he doesn’t need anyone watching his back. We have to mention the impeccable timing of the production, who played Riddle’s intro right when Orton was talking about the three most destructive letters in pro wrestling, and it sounded – “R-K-(BROOOOO!)”.

The Original Bro then tried to convince Orton to remain a part of RK-Bro before they were interrupted by WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, AJ Styles, and Omos. They engaged in a war of words that led to a singles match between Styles and Riddle. They faced each other in an epic in-ring bout that deservedly fetched the “This is Awesome!” chants.

The match was a well-balanced encounter between both superstars, and they relied on jaw-dropping maneuvers to deliver an engaging match. Styles eventually picked up a victory, but Riddle earned equal credit on WWE RAW despite losing. Later in the show, Randy Orton stepped inside the ring to face Omos. The latter used his brute strength to dominate The Viper for most of their match.

However, an overly emotional Styles interfered in the match, leading to Orton’s victory via disqualification. Following that, The Phenomenal One laid out a vicious attack on Randy Orton that prompted Riddle to run to his bro’s defense. He took out both Styles and Omos, forcing them to leave the squared circle while Orton looked at Riddle’s loyalty in awe.

Soon after that, Randy Orton hugged Riddle and confirmed that RKBro is finally back on the Red brand. They also challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam 2021, and the match was made official later in the episode.

Will fan-favorite RK-Bro win the tag team titles at the upcoming pay-per-view? They have swiftly established themselves as the most entertaining performers on the show, and it is evident that they have a compelling future.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das