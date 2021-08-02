WWE News Roundup: Backstage 'frustration' after Bray Wyatt’s release, 10-time champion targets 'narcissistic' Roman Reigns, big update on Adam Cole’s contract (2 August, 2021)

The last few days were quite controversial for WWE. The company released Bray Wyatt, a three-time world champion and one of the best creative minds in modern-day wrestling, and all hell broke loose. We also came across bold claims and shocking updates about some of the biggest superstars in the promotion.

Wrestling fans found little joy with top AEW Superstars teasing a dream match against WWE Superstars on an otherwise dark weekend. Here, we look at the top stories that have ruled WWE headlines over the last few days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Details on backstage reaction after Bray Wyatt’s WWE release

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 37

WWE shocked the wrestling fraternity after they announced Bray Wyatt’s release on social media. Several current and former superstars sent their best wishes to Wyatt. The latest reports claim that there was a "gigantic amount of frustration" backstage after the news was made public.

The promotion cited “budget issues” as the driving force behind their decision. However, several sources have refused to believe the explanation. Many have argued that Bray Wyatt was a "known money-maker" for the company, and thus, the claim as mentioned earlier is seemingly unjustified.

⭕️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 1, 2021

Long-term superstars in the company have also expressed concerns regarding their future. They believe their jobs are no longer safe, regardless of their current position on the roster. Wyatt’s release has undoubtedly brought down the locker room’s morale.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James also mocked WWE’s decision. She accused the company of giving Bray Wyatt’s gimmick to someone else so that they “can still make all the money.”

"I think what you meant to say was: 'Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick (time & time again) one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go,'" said Mickie James.

Wyatt has not said anything since his release. However, he did leave a note of affirmation on a social media post that pointed out how he foreshadowed his exit during his last appearance on the Firefly Fun House.

If there's no spot for Bray Wyatt in your roster, there's a genuine problem. — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 31, 2021

While the promotion drew a lot of criticism following his release, wrestling fans are looking forward to Wyatt's work. Many believe that he will do exceedingly well if he chooses to work in a place where his creative storytelling will get the respect it deserves.

#5 Big E labels Roman Reigns as the most narcissistic WWE Superstar

Big E feels Roman Reigns is narcissistic

WWE Superstar Big E picked Universal Champion Roman Reigns when he was asked about the vainest superstar in the company during his recent interview. Mr. Money in the Bank insisted that The Tribal Chief was an “obvious” choice.

"I guess Roman, he’s pretty [narcissistic] and that’s pretty obvious from the way he carries himself,” said Big E.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

He was also asked about his favorite opponents in WWE. The New Day member stated that The Usos were his favorites in the tag team division. He then named Apollo Crews as his favorite singles competitor, while also adding that the Intercontinental Champion is the only opponent he has faced in the last six months.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das