“My belief was that it was a temporary thing” - Doudrop gives her honest opinion on new WWE name

Doudrop didn't expect the name change to last on WWE's main roster.

Because she previously thrived in NXT UK as Piper Niven, many fans expected her to keep the name when she got called up to the main roster. Instead, she has been going by Doudrop since she arrived on WWE RAW.

Doupdrop recently sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her name, Doudrop revealed she thought the change was a temporary thing.

"So my belief was that it was a temporary thing and I was like 'okay, right okay, cool," Doudrop said. "I can get behind this."

But as Doudrop and we now know, there's nothing temporary about the RAW Superstar's new name.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



➖Her partnership with

➖ Finding out she was main roster bound

➖ Initial feelings towards the 'Doudrop' name

➖ Criticism of the Queen's Crown tournament



youtube.com/watch?v=cLMLQM… My exclusive interview with @DoudropWWE for @GiveMeSport ➖Her partnership with @natalieevamarie ➖ Finding out she was main roster bound➖ Initial feelings towards the 'Doudrop' name➖ Criticism of the Queen's Crown tournament My exclusive interview with @DoudropWWE for @GiveMeSport.➖Her partnership with @natalieevamarie ➖ Finding out she was main roster bound➖ Initial feelings towards the 'Doudrop' name➖ Criticism of the Queen's Crown tournamentyoutube.com/watch?v=cLMLQM…

Doudrop wants to turn the negative into a positive with her name.

In the same interview, Doudrop shared the story about how she found out about the change after her debut on WWE RAW. She revealed that she somewhat likes the name because it represents her ability to succeed despite various obstacles.

"I kind of like it because it was like taking a negative and turning it into a positive, and I feel like that's very on-brand for me, you know?" Doudrop continued. "People in the past in my career have always kind of maybe made jokes about my size, and said 'you can't do this, you can't do that', but really I'm here now succeeding because of those negatives. So I kind of like that I've turned it around and made a cute little thing."

Double D💧 @DoudropWWE



Double Dou for you! 🥳 💃 🕺 🤩



shop.wwe.com/collections/do… If one t-shirt wasn’t enough for you, they’ve only gone and put up another one! 😍🤩Double Dou for you! 🥳 💃 🕺 🤩 If one t-shirt wasn’t enough for you, they’ve only gone and put up another one! 😍🤩Double Dou for you! 🥳 💃 🕺 🤩shop.wwe.com/collections/do… https://t.co/IBP9vKbtOJ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the Doudrop name? Do you wish she was still called Piper Niven? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Doudrop name? Yes No 4 votes so far