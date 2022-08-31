Create

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H to face current champions in a title match at upcoming WWE event

WWE RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H
WWE RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 31, 2022 07:24 AM IST

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H will take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

Chance and Carter captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles several weeks ago after they were vacated by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. They collided with Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match this week, which they won after Toxic Attraction interfered in the bout.

IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!@WWENikkiASH and @DoudropWWE have their sights set on the #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Titles! #NXTWorldsCollide @Katana_WWE @wwekayden https://t.co/1tFwa5aHpY

Following the match, they cut a post-match promo stating that they would have a celebration in the NXT parking lot on Sunday but were interrupted by the returning Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. The two main roster stars made a surprise appearance on the show.

They were not the only stars from the main roster to show up on the latest episode of the developmental brand. Finn Balor, Butch, Shayna Baszler, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley all made unexpected appearances backstage.

It's OFFICIAL this Sunday at #NXTWorldsCollide! Who leaves with the #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Titles?@Katana_WWE @wwekayden @WWENikkiASH @DoudropWWE https://t.co/f7pecsBmsQ

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. proceeded to challenge Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at World's Collide.

The match has now been made official for the event. The show will take place on Sunday, September 4, the day after WWE Clash at the Castle.

Which team do you think will emerge victorious at the event? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

youtube-cover

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...