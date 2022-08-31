Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H to face current champions in a title match at upcoming WWE event

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H will take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

Chance and Carter captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles several weeks ago after they were vacated by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. They collided with Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match this week, which they won after Toxic Attraction interfered in the bout.

Following the match, they cut a post-match promo stating that they would have a celebration in the NXT parking lot on Sunday but were interrupted by the returning Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. The two main roster stars made a surprise appearance on the show.

They were not the only stars from the main roster to show up on the latest episode of the developmental brand. Finn Balor, Butch, Shayna Baszler, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley all made unexpected appearances backstage.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. proceeded to challenge Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at World's Collide.

The match has now been made official for the event. The show will take place on Sunday, September 4, the day after WWE Clash at the Castle.

