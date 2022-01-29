WWE Superstar Doudrop opens up on additional pressure ahead of her title clash (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Doudrop recently spoke about the additional pressure ahead of her title match at Royal Rumble.

Doudrop is scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the event. She defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match to earn the title opportunity.

In an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the challenger opened up about the pressure of expectations on her:

"No, you're totally right. This is the constant battle that's in my head, like, so, part of me is, like, I just have this constantly, 'Oh, you should try and lose weight and be thin and jacked like all the other girls,' and then the other part is like, 'No, you're only booked because you're big and if you are not big anymore, you won't be special.' I'm, like, 'Oh my God.' So there's a bit of constant battle that goes on in my head with that, but I always find it really weird that some people, like, I remember I got asked in a German interview, they were, like, 'Do you think someone your size should be wrestling?' One, That's blunt?! (laughs) Two, if the aim of the game is to pin another person to the mat for a count of three, who is your money on? (laughs)" (03:46-05:00)

Doudrop's WWE career

Doudrop competed in WWE NXT UK from 2019 to 2021 under the ring name Piper Niven, where she battled Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, Xia Brookside, and others. Before that, Doudrop was a participant in the WWE Mae Young Classic 2017, where she defeated Santana Garett and Serena Deeb in the first two rounds before losing to Toni Storm in the quarterfinals.

She made her main roster debut last year as Eva Marie's protege. Fast forward to January 2022, she's set to go one-on-one against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year.

