Doudrop opens up about her mutual respect with RAW Superstar

Doudrop has opened up about the mutual respect she and Becky Lynch have for each other.

The Scottish Superstar faced Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship. Big Time Becks' came out on top in a match which the challenger claimed was 15 years in the making.

The 30-year-old was a studio guest on the latest episode of WWE The Bump. She explained on the show that she has a similar sense of humor to Becky Lynch.

''Yeah, definitely, I would say so. we definitely share the same kind of humor and it is a very European kind of dry wet that I think maybe let's do you know and then we like started to gravitate towards each other go you make the same kind of I joke that I did. - said the former Women's champion.

Doudrop opened up about winning the RAW Women's Championship

Doudrop opened up about winning the RAW Women's Championship ahead of her Royal Rumble match against Becky Lynch.

The athlete was in conversation with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview and explained that she loves to prove people wrong. She also recalled the times when people believed she would never make it.

"Even when I was like such a young teenager, I kind of pigeonholed, 'oh you won't be successful at wrestling because you're a fat girl' and all that sort of stuff. Hey man, so many people thought I would never get to Japan, people thought I would never get to America, and here we are. I just thrive on that, like I love to prove people wrong." [01:46-02:31]

