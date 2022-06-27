Doudrop reacts to being added to the WWE 2K22 roster

WWE Superstar Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven in NXT UK, has been added to the WWE 2K22 roster in an upcoming DLC pack.

2K recently announced that the 'Clowning Around Pack' will be released for the game on June 28. In addition to Doudrop, Rick Boogs, Mr. T, The British Bulldog, Doink the Clown, and current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey are included in the pack.

The RAW star expressed excitement about being included in the game on Twitter. WWE 2K22 posted a video of her in-game entrance, and the former 24/7 Champion retweeted it with a starry eyes emoji and the following message.

"Yooooooooooo! 🤩" she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

What has Doudrop been up to so far in WWE?

She made her debut as Piper Niven on the March 27, 2019, episode of NXT UK and confronted current WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Niven then competed for the NXT UK Women's Championship at TakeOver: Blackpool II in a Triple Threat Match against Kay Lee Ray and current AEW star Toni Storm. Ray won the title and later defended it against Niven on a September episode of NXT UK.

Her main-roster run began last June when she was revealed to be a protege of former WWE star Eva Marie. The former star gave Doudrop her name on the June 21, 2021, episode of RAW. Eventually, she broke away from Marie and started her singles career.

Dourdrop battled Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at this year's Royal Rumble. While she came up short in that match as well, she did defeat Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship on a recent episode of WWE Main Event. Brooke wound up getting the title back at the end of the segment.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Piper Niven on the main roster. She has recently been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. It will be interesting to see where this partnership is heading in the coming weeks.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far