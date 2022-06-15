Doudrop reacts to WWE's post of her being slammed on RAW

Doudrop has reacted to WWE's social media post depicting her being hit by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley's finishers on RAW.

The post features videos of Belair hitting KOD and Ripley hitting the Riptide on Doudrop, with the caption asking who among the two is the "strongEST." The Scottish star had a less than favourable reaction to the post, replying with a GIF of a child looking unimpressed.

The clip of The Judgment Day member performing her finisher in the post comes from the aforementioned fatal four-way match which also included Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan.

The original post by WWE makes sense when you consider that hitting power moves like KOD and Riptide on someone as big as the former Piper Niven is impressive, even for muscle-bound superstars like Bianca and Rhea.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley, who won a fatal four-way match to win the title shot, at the upcoming Money In The Bank premium live-event.

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan booked their places in the Money In The Bank ladder match on this week's RAW

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan advanced to the titular ladder match at this year's Money In The Bank premium live event. They qualified for the match after defeating Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop in a tag-team bout on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The two will be joining Lacey Evans from SmackDown, who had her first match on TV in over a year, defeating Xia Li to qualify for the ladder match.

Nikki A.S.H. not even qualifying for this year's match is a little ironic, considering that she won the briefcase last year. She then successfully cashed it in on Charlotte Flair a day later.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

