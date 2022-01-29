Doudrop reveals her initial reaction to her name change in WWE (Exclusive)

Doudrop (formerly known as Piper Niven) recently opened up about her name change in WWE, stating that she wasn't entirely sold on it at first.

Doudrop worked under the ring name Piper Niven during her time in NXT UK. She made her main roster debut last year when she appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW as Eva Marie's protege. The following week, Marie renamed her Doudrop.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam ahead of Royal Rumble, Doudrop stated that she was initially a bit skeptical about the name change but fully embraced it later:

"Admittedly, I was skeptical at first but for me, I feel like things are only a problem if you view them as such. And although it took me a lot of time to get used to it and I can completely relate to everyone's thoughts (laughs), for me it was like, it is what it is, let's just lean in and see where it goes and as soon as I started to accept it and leaned more into it, the stuff just started to get better. Earlier, I was like, 'I don't know what to do.' And you could just say I wasn't into it whereas now I just come out and I've been living my life and I think when you have a good time, the fans have a better time because they're feeding off of your energy." (02:31 - 03:46)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Doudrop's stint at WWE NXT UK

Doudrop made her NXT UK debut in 2019 and stayed there for two years before heading to the main roster. During her tenure, she battled the likes of Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm, and Jinny, among others.

She is currently slated to battle WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her title at the Royal Rumble event.

What are your thoughts on Doudrop's name change? Do you think she will defeat Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

