Doudrop explains her feelings while competing in the Elimination Chamber match

WWE Superstar Doudrop described how she felt while participating in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Doudrop was one of the early participants to be eliminated from the chamber match. In a match ultimately won by Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan hit a top rope sunset flip powerbomb to get rid of Doudrop.

The star, who made her main roster debut in 2021, appeared on this week's WWE The Bump and said she didn't find it strange competing inside the chamber. Doudrop professed she was having fun and spoke a lot of smack during the match:

"It was a funny one because it was the first time I physically laid eyes on the Elimination Chamber, so it was new but it did not feel strange. I was having the best time. I was running my mouth, I was talking so much smack, it was so much fun."

Doudrop on her admiration for current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Doudrop revealed she and Becky Lynch have a common sense of humor.

The former NXT star, who came up against Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble 2022, was a special guest on WWE the Bump. Doudrop said she and Becky started to gravitate towards each other due to their similar sense of humor:

"Yeah, definitely, I'd say so. We definitely share the same kind of humor, and it's a very European kind of dry wet that I think, maybe, let's, do you know, and then we, like, started to gravitate towards each other, you make the same kind of I joke that I did."

Would you like to see Doudrop at WrestleMania 38? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh