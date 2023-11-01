"Down since day 1" - Rikishi sends an interesting Bloodline related message on social media

A legend of the professional wrestling industry and the Anoa'i family, Rikishi, took to social media to send an interesting Bloodline-related message.

The Bloodline is probably considered the most dominant faction in all of professional wrestling, with Roman Reigns leading from the front. Rikishi's sons, Jey and Jimmy, known as The Usos and Solo Sikoa, were part of the group alongside Paul Heyman. Jey Uso recently parted ways with The Bloodline due to his conflicts with the Samoan faction, and he eventually moved from SmackDown to join Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi shared a photo with members of his Anoa'i Bloodline. His choice of caption was also quite interesting.

"🤎 #anoaibloodline Vila & Josh ,. Down since day 1 Carson City !!" Rikishi shared.

Throughout 2023, there have been numerous ups and downs within Roman Reigns' faction. Earlier this year, Honorary Uce Sami Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief and became the first member to quit the faction.

Fast forward to Night of Champions, The Usos also quit the faction, betraying Reigns and Sikoa during their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match against Zayn and Kevin Owens.

However, things took an interesting turn when Jimmy Uso made his way back into the group after betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Kevin Nash believes WWE could add a vital stipulation to The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' match at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will be in action at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight.

Speaking on a recent edition of Kliq This podcast, Nash claimed that he would like to see a No Disqualification stipulation added to the match.

He said:

"The first thing I'd do is, because how did they get out of WrestleMania? They had a DQ. So, if you want to draw me in, make it a No DQ match. Now I'm like, oh! So, Roman's got to beat him clean? Are they willing to kibosh this kid's run, or are they going to put 1000 days of the company on a 40-year-old LA Knight who is over?"

Crown Jewel will be Roman Reigns' first title defense since defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

