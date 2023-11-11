Dragon Lee defeats 5-time champion on WWE SmackDown

Dragon Lee has defeated a former champion on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Cedric Alexander was signed to a WWE contract after he impressed fans and Triple H during the Cruiserweight Classic. His WWE career started on the right foot, especially after he was paired with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Together with Shelton Benjamin, he captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, his star power soon fizzled out, and he found himself off WWE television for a long time.

He showed up on the October 27 episode of SmackDown to face Dragon Lee in a losing effort. Unsatisfied with the loss, Cedric Alexander approached Lee today, and both men agreed to have a rematch on SmackDown.

Cedric brought the fight to the Mexican star tonight on SmackDown. However, it wasn't enough, and Lee was able to put him away again via pinfall.

Dragon Lee started his WWE career on NXT and competed in some big matches and storylines. However, he seemingly moved to SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

This was just his third match on the blue brand. It remains to be seen if Lee will be pushed on SmackDown like he was in NXT.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

