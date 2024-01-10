On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Dragon Lee defended the North American Championship against former AEW star Lexis King.

The two stars did some grappling after the bout started. Lee locked King in a headlock, the latter escaped and grabbed the champion's arm, which he worked on for some time. After some mat wrestling, Lexis caught Dragon with a headlock of his own.

Lee sent his opponent into the corner with a dropkick, and took him out with a suicide dive at ringside. Back in the ring, King locked Lee in a half Boston Crab, and the champion reversed it into a cover. Dragon Lee hit Lexis King with a series of strikes and he sent the latter face-first into the turnbuckle with a hurricanrana off the apron.

The two stars took turns chopping each other, and King hit Lee with a superkick. Dragon responded with a boot to the face, and King slammed him on the mat before locking him in another half Boston Crab. In the end, Lee hit Operation Dragon to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

It wasn't over just yet, as Oba Femi came in and cashed in his NXT Breakout contract. He hit Dragon Lee with a powerbomb to become the new North American Champion.

