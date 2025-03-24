Dragon Lee makes unfortunate error before being unmasked on WWE RAW

Dragon Lee made an unfortunate mistake before he was unmasked tonight on WWE RAW. The Latino World Order member was in action in a singles match during tonight's show in Glasgow, Scotland.

The luchador squared off against El Grande Americano tonight on WWE RAW, who many suspect to be American Made's Chad Gable. Americano controlled the action early, hitting Dragon Lee with a Suplex from the ring apron onto the floor below.

Back in the ring, the two stars battled on the turnbuckle. El Grande Americano ripped off Lee's mask and sent him tumbling to the canvas. Lee put his head in his hands to conceal his face, and then Americano capitalized on the situation by applying the Ankle Lock for the submission victory.

While Dragon Lee was climbing the ropes, the veteran unzipped his mask to make it easier to be removed while the camera was on him. You can check out the botch a few seconds into the video below.

Gable has been on a quest to take down the luchadors in the company after he failed to defeat Penta earlier this year on WWE RAW. The leader of American Made recently acquired a box, which many presume to be a luchador mask, for an undisclosed amount of money.

