Dragon Lee's brother and current AEW star breaks silence after Dominik Mysterio victory

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee's brother recently shared his thoughts on the former's victory over Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline 2023. The name in question is AEW's Rush.

Wes Lee was supposed to face "Dirty" Dom for the North American Championship at the premium live event on Saturday. However, during the latest episode of the white-and-gold show, the former champion revealed that he suffered a legitimate injury that could sideline him for almost a year.

WWE later announced that Dragon Lee would take the 29-year-old's place in the bout. It was a back-and-forth match as both stars showcased some incredible action. Dominik Mysterio eventually lost the title in the absence of his Judgment Day teammates.

AEW star Rush recently took to Twitter to react to his brother's win over Dominik. He congratulated Dragon Lee on the victory and wrote that he was very proud of him.

"Congratulations, brother. You deserve it. The fruit and reward of work and discipline. I am very proud of you, [and] I love you HERMANO #MuñozDynasty #HermanosMuñoz," Rush tweeted.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio called out his Judgment Day teammates for not being there for him

Following his loss against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio called out his Judgment Day teammates in a digital exclusive interview.

"Dirty" Dom said he was the greatest North American Champion and was frustrated at Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley for not showing up to help him retain the gold.

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn? Where are Damian, JD, and Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment Day runs [it] all, and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik.

Some fans believe Dominik might leave The Judgment Day after losing his title. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for his future.

