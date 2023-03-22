Dragon Lee set for massive debut match at upcoming WWE show following major confrontation

New WWE signee Dragon Lee will officially make his on-screen in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver. After having a confrontation with current North American Champion Wes Lee, he was included in the Fatal Five-Way match for the title.

Dragon Lee announced his WWE contract in December 2022, shocking the wrestling world. However, NXT New Year's Evil, Royal Rumble, and NXT Vengeance Day all went by without mentioning Lee.

It was reported that the 27-year-old's debut had been postponed due to visa issues. Fans finally got their first look at one of the brand's brightest new star at NXT Roadblock.

Wes Lee stated on NXT tonight that he had a chip on his shoulder and wanted to compete against the world's best.

He spoke about how he chose his opponents but was cut off by the new WWE star. Dragon stated he came to NXT for the same reason: to compete against the best.

He also said that he enjoyed the chaos and wanted to be a part of the Fatal Five-Way match at Stand & Deliver. The current NXT North American Champion gave the first spot to Dragon Lee until JD McDonagh came out, only to fight Ilja Dragunov.

