"Cheers for the advice wee man" - Drew McIntyre reacts to message from young WWE fan

Drew McIntyre thanked a young member of the WWE Universe for their suggestion today.

He lost to Karrion Kross in a Strap match at Extreme Rules after Scarlett Bordeaux interfered. McIntyre responded by attacking Kross at the start of this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Kross was scheduled to be in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Kross was ruled out of the match following the attack and Rey Mysterio was announced as his replacement. Rey went on to win the shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of their child shouting "use a table!" at McIntyre during a WWE Live Event. McIntyre took to Twitter to respond to the fan's suggestion:

"……and I did use the table. Cheers for the advice wee man," tweeted McIntyre.

Karrion Kross on Drew McIntyre getting knocked down so many times in WWE

On-screen, Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are bitter rivals. However, Karrion recently broke character to heap praise on the former champion.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 37-year-old said that McIntyre is a prime example of somebody who refuses to quit in life and always proves people wrong:

"I'm going to say something that might surprise a lot of people, but Drew McIntyre is a prime example of somebody in life, not even just in wrestling, but in life," said Kross. "He's been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life, and this guy still gets up every day... that guy on the days he wants to do it or the days he doesn't, he gives 110% at every single thing that he does. A lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he's always proved them wrong." [5:07 - 5:51]

Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship twice in his career, but both title reigns occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. He battled Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle but came up on the losing end. Time will tell if Drew will get the chance to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

