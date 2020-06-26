Drew Gulak gives backstage details on Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion in WWE

Drew Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion and has solidified his place on the main roster as one of the best in-ring athletes as well. While Drew Gulak was initially being treated as a comedy act after he made his debut on SmackDown, his brief feud and then an alliance with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has given his career a new lease of life.

Drew Gulak has recently re-signed with WWE after leaving the company for a short time due to contract expiration. The fact that the company went out of its way to bring Gulak back shows how much faith they have in him.

Not only are Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak on-screen partners but they also share a great deal of respect for each other backstage. While speaking to Newsweek, Gulak gave interesting details about Daniel Bryan.

[Bryan is] awesome. He's a really great person," Drew said. "He's super passionate about wrestling. If there's anyone who is as passionate as me about wrestling, it's him. We can talk about it non-stop and our passion never wavers. Someone like AJ Styles, I feel like his passion is kind of wavering, which is the dichotomy of the two people. It's been great working with Bryan. (WrestlingInc)

Drew Gulak - the next IC Champion?

Drew Gulak is in line for AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship. On being asked how he feels about getting this opportunity, the former 205 Live star says that he is elated and very much looking forward to becoming the next IC Champion.

It's crazy man, I keep thinking about it. The Intercontinental Championship has always been a highly regarded and prestigious title, especially amongst wrestling fans. People who love the sport of wrestling and the competition of everything. I've always been a fan of that. I think back to Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon fighting for the Intercontinental Championship and watching that growing up. Now, I have my first shot on SmackDown. This is huge for me, personally.

Drew Gulak has worked very hard over the years and has shown how talented he is, both in the ring as well as on the mic. Hopefully, big things are in store for him.